Kyiv 'destroys' Russian arms depot as EU, US pledge nearly $3b

Kyiv said Tuesday it launched artillery barrages that destroyed a Russian arms depot and carried out a "special operation" to free military captives in the Moscow-controlled Kherson region.

The bombardments in the south came as Washington and the European Union announced nearly $3 billion combined for Ukraine, and as Turkey said delegations from Moscow and Kyiv would meet in Istanbul this week to discuss restarting stalled grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Ukrainian military officials said the strikes destroyed artillery, armored vehicles, "and a warehouse with ammunition" in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Russian-backed authorities accused Ukraine, however, of damaging civilian infrastructure and killing at least seven people, a toll that could not be independently verified.

"Warehouses were hit, as were shops, a pharmacy, petrol stations, and even a church," the head of the Nova Kakhovka's Moscow-backed administration, Vladimir Leontiev, said on social media.

The deputy head of the pro-Russian authorities in Kherson, Ekaterina Gubareva, said Ukraine used long-range, precision artillery systems supplied by the United States in the strikes in Nova Kakhovka.

Ukrainian military intelligence said separately its forces freed five captives in a "special operation" in Kherson, including a military serviceman and former police officer, without specifying when.

Ukraine’s army has for several weeks been waging a counter-offensive to recapture Kherson, which was taken by Russian troops early in the February invasion of Ukraine.