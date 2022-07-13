'Their cases will be transferred to the appropriate service to apply the verdict'

Foreigners in Ukraine sentenced to death by pro-Russians to be shot if appeal denied

Foreign citizens sentenced to death by pro-Russian separatists for fighting for Ukraine will be executed by shooting if their court appeal is denied, Russian media reported on Wednesday.

Denis Pushilin, the head of Russian forces in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), said in an interview to the state TV channel that they were waiting for the court decision to apply the verdict.

“All foreigners filed appeals, we are waiting for a court hearing. If the court recognizes this measure of punishment, the verdict, then their cases will be transferred to the appropriate service to apply the verdict,” he was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

“[The death penalty in DNR] is by shooting. Not publicly,” Pushilin added.

Two British nationals and a Moroccan were captured while fighting for Ukraine and sentenced to death by separatist authorities in the Donetsk region, part of the Donbas, earlier in June. Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim were accused of acting as mercenaries for Kyiv.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said he was "appalled" by the death sentences. Pushilin in turn accused British authorities of ignoring their citizens’ fate and failing to contact the separatist authorities. The father of a Moroccan fighter later appealed to Russia's President Vladimir Putin to intervene to save his son.