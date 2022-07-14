45 nations pledge to coordinate evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in war crimes and deliberately targeting civilians

Over 40 US and European judicial authorities agreed on Thursday to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the international conference that Russian missiles had struck two community centers in the west of Ukraine, killing 20 people, including three children, and wounding many more.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in war crimes and deliberately targeting civilians since the February invasion of Ukraine.

"Today in the morning, Russian missiles hit our city of Vinnytsia, an ordinary, peaceful city. Cruise missiles hit two community facilities, houses were destroyed, a medical center was destroyed, cars and trams were (set) on fire," Zelensky said by video link, according to Reuters.

"This is the act of Russian terror."

On Thursday, 45 countries at the conference in The Hague - headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) - signed a political declaration to work together on investigations into war crimes in Ukraine.

They also pledged $20 million to assist the ICC, as well as the prosecutor general's office in Ukraine and United Nations support efforts.

With more than 20,000 war crimes investigations now open and different countries heading teams, evidence needs to be credible and organized, officials said.

The ICC has sent the largest field team in its 20-year history to investigate in Ukraine.

"At a time like this, the law cannot be a spectator. The law cannot recline in comfort in The Hague," he said.