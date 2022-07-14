US condemns Russia’s ‘filtration’ operations in Ukraine

‘We call on Russia to provide outside independent observers access to so-called “filtration” facilities’

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Thursday calling on Russia to halt its “filtration” operations and mass deportations of Ukrainians from the occupied territories.

Blinken underlined that “unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons” was a war crime as it is against the Fourth Geneva Convention that protects civilians during armed conflicts.

“Russian authorities must release those detained and allow Ukrainian citizens forcibly removed or coerced into leaving their country the ability to promptly and safely return home. We call on Russia to provide outside independent observers access to so-called “filtration” facilities and to forced deportation relocation areas in Russia,” the statement said.

According to the document, Russian authorities interrogated, detained, and forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, including 260,000 children. They were often taken to isolated regions in Russia’s far east.

The statement also cited reports of Russian authorities deliberately separating Ukrainian children from their parents as well as abducting them from orphanages before putting them up for adoption in Russia. According to accounts of eyewitnesses, Ukrainians that went through the "filtration" centers surrefed from threats, harassment, and even torture by Russian security forces.

Earlier on Thursday, over 40 US and European judicial authorities agreed to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of mass deportations of Ukranians and other autrocities reported from Ukraine's occupied territories.