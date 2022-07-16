Russia stepping up bombardment of Ukraine

Russia is using Europe's largest nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, to store weapons and bomb surrounding cities

Air raid sirens sounded across Kyiv on Saturday as Russia stepped up long-range bombardment of Ukrainian cities, leaving at least 34 people dead and scores wounded in the last three days.

On Friday, Russian missiles hit the central city of Dnipro, killing three and wounding 15, regional Governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Telegram.

Eight people were killed and 13 wounded in a string of shellings in 10 locations in the eastern region of Donetsk, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

On Thursday, missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea hit an office building in Vinnytsia, killing at least 23 people and wounding dozens.

The attacks were the latest in a series of Russian hits in recent weeks using long-range missiles on crowded buildings in cities far from the front of the war.

Among the dead in Vinnytsia was Liza, a four-year-old girl with Down’s Syndrome found in debris next to a stroller. Images of her pushing the same stroller, posted by her mother, quickly went viral.

According to an official with Kyiv’s nuclear agency, Russia is using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a base to store weapons, including "missile systems,” and to shell the surrounding areas of Ukraine.

Located on the Dnipro river in southeastern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been under Russian control since the early weeks of Moscow's invasion, though it is still being operated by Ukrainian staff.

Petro Kotin, president of Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom, said Friday that the situation was "extremely tense,” with up to 500 Russian soldiers controlling the site.

"They physically control the perimeter. The occupiers' heavy machinery and trucks with weapons and explosives remain on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," he said.