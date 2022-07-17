Russia says destroyed US artillery rocket system supplied to Ukraine

HIMARS artillery rocket systems have a range of over 40 miles

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it destroyed a HIMARS artillery rocket system supplied to Ukraine by the US, as Kyiv reports significant Russian casualties using the new weapons over the last week.

Earlier on Sunday, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry Vadim Skribitsky said during a TV interview that Kyiv might use HIMARS for hitting Russian military objects in the annexed Crimea. According to him, the next target could be the Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian authorities said they killed nearly a dozen senior Russian officers and destroyed ammunition warehouses as they hit a Russian command post at Chornobaivka Airport near the occupied city of Kherson last week. They also reported the destruction of six ammunition warehouses in southern Ukraine and in the eastern Donetsk region, according to The New York Times.

Those targets were previously out of range for Ukraine's artillery but with the US boosting its weapon supplies, the situation began to change forcing the Russian army to focus on destroying the third HIMARS since the beginning of the month.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548617492121231360 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“After a strike by HIMARS on the headquarters in the Kherson region, Major General Nasbulin, the head of the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed,” Serhiy Bratchuk, of the Odesa regional military administration, wrote in a Telegram post last week.

According to him, among the deceased Russian officers were also Colonel Kens, the commander of the 20th motorized rifle Colonel Andrei Gorobyets, the head of the operational department of the headquarters of the 20th MRD, Colonel Koval, and the head of artillery of the 20th MRD, Colonel Gordeev.

“In total more than 150 died, including 5 officers,” Bratchuk said.

Russian media reported that five officers were killed in the attack while seven were declared missing. Moscow has also been reportedly forced to move their military warehouses farther from the frontline.

“The Russian army has not stopped shelling, but it is likely preserving its existing supplies of ammunition because these provisions have been disrupted by the work of our new long-range weapons,” the head of the Luhansk region’s administration Serhiy Hayday was quoted as saying.

Another strike by HIMARS targeting a military base and an ammunition warehouse in the occupied Kherson region last week reportedly killed nearly 100 Russian fighters and damaged an anti aircraft complex.

The US started supplying Ukraine with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers earlier in June. These high mobility artillery rocket systems have a range of over 40 miles, which is the farthest Ukraine’s army has in its arsenal. Washington previously said that the longer-range missile systems are supplied to Ukraine under condition that they won’t be used to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his forces to intensify attacks in the Donbas region as Moscow’s invasion entered a more aggressive phase with recent brutal strikes on Ukrainian cities that killed dozens of civilians.