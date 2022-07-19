Putin signals progress in Ukraine grain talks, thanks Erdogan

'Not all issues have yet been resolved, but the fact that there is movement is already good'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for mediating talks on the export of grain from Ukraine, saying there was some progress.

"I want to thank you for your mediation efforts," Putin told Erdogan during a meeting in Iran, in comments released by the Kremlin.

"With your mediation, we have moved forward," Putin said. "Not all issues have yet been resolved, but the fact that there is movement is already good."

Russia's military intervention in Ukraine hampered shipments from one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, sparking fears of global food shortages.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin arrived in Tehran for talks on the Syrian war at a three-way summit overshadowed by the fallout from Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.

He also held talks with Iran's ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi, as the Islamic Republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for the strengthening of "long-term cooperation" with Russia.

"The long-term cooperation between Iran and Russia is deeply beneficial to both countries," Khamenei said, according to a statement on his official website, which also noted that both countries are under Western sanctions.

Putin traveled abroad for only the second time since ordering the offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since the West imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow over the military operation in Ukraine, Putin has sought to pivot Russia towards the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.