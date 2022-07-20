US, allies consider training Ukrainian pilots

The House of Representatives approved $100 million in funding to train Ukrainian pilots to use US aircraft

The United States and its allies are discussing the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots, according to Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Brown.

The move can become a part of a long-term program on building Ukraine’s air force, which has been trying to move away from its dependence on Russian aircraft.

"You want to build a long-term plan on how to build their air force and the air force that they're going to need for the future," Brown, a pilot himself, told Reuters.

"How can you make that transition from where we are today to where we are going to want to be in the future? To allow folks to leave to go train," he added.

Ukraine has been struggling with protecting its airspace from Russian aircraft since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion late February. Kyiv asked Washington to provide their air force with F-15 and F-16 fighter jets and to train their pilots to fly them.

Last week, the House of Representatives approved $100 million in funding to train Ukrainian pilots to use US aircraft. Brown refused to give timelines or name specific aircraft saying that it would depend on Kyiv’s ability to remove pilots from the battlefield to participate in training.

According to the military official, a US pilot could be trained on new aircraft in two to four months but transitioning from a Soviet-era aircraft to Western systems would be “a little harder.” Brown noted that some NATO allies had similar experience and their lessons “can be helpful to the Ukrainians.”