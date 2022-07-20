EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning

'Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon,' says Ursula von der Leyen

The European Union told member states on Wednesday to cut gas usage by 15 percent until March as part of an emergency plan after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that supplies sent to Europe could be reduced further.

Deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are scheduled to resume on Thursday after a ten-day halt for maintenance. The channel accounts for over a third of Russian gas exports to the EU.

Supplies via the Nord Stream 1 were reduced before the maintenance due to a dispute over sanctioned parts and may now be cut further. Flows of gas via other routes, such as Ukraine, have also fallen since Russia's invasion in February.

The disruptions have hampered Europe's efforts to refill gas stores before winter, raising the risk of rationing and another hit to weak economic growth if Moscow further restricts flows in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The European Commission proposed a voluntary target for all member states to cut gas use by 15 percent from August to March, compared with their average consumption in the same period.

"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial, major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, according to Reuters.