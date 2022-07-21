Russia restarts major gas pipeline, US warns of annexation

'Annexation by force would be a gross violation of the UN Charter, we would not allow it to go unchallenged'

Russia will on Thursday resume supplies of gas via a major pipeline running through Ukraine to Europe, amid concerns that Moscow would use its vast energy exports to push back against Western pressure over its invasion of Ukraine.

The resumption of Nord Stream 1 at reduced capacity came after comments from Russia’s foreign minister showed the Kremlin’s goals during the five-month war have expanded.

Sergei Lavrov told state news agency RIA Novosti that Russia’s military “tasks” in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region. He added that Moscow’s objectives will expand further if the West keeps supplying Kyiv with long-range weapons, noting that peace talks made no sense at the moment.

The United States said Tuesday that it was seeing signs of Russia preparing to formally annex territory it seized, and promised that it would oppose such a measure.

"Annexation by force would be a gross violation of the UN Charter, and we would not allow it to go unchallenged. We would not allow it to go unpunished," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549711941299470336 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Concerns that Russian gas supplies sent through Europe’s biggest pipeline could be stopped by Moscow prompted the European Union to tell member states to cut gas usage by 15 percent until next March.

"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier warned that gas supplies via Nord Stream were at risk of being reduced further.

Moscow’s invasion has killed thousands, displaced millions, and flattened cities, particularly in Russian-speaking areas in Ukraine’s east and southeast.