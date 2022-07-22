Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine block Google

Head of the Donetsk People's Republic accuses Google of promoting 'violence against all Russians'

Russian-backed separatists in a breakaway region of eastern Ukraine blocked access to the search engine Google, their leader said Friday, citing what he called “disinformation.”

In a message posted to his Telegram channel, Denis Pushilin – head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) – accused Google of promoting “violence against all Russians,” blaming its “handlers from the US government.”

"If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality, and common sense, there will be no obstacles to its work," he added.

The neighboring Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) blocked Google on Thursday.

Pushilin did not provide evidence to support his assertions. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Throughout its five-month-long invasion of Ukraine, Russia and its proxies in eastern Ukraine regularly accused Western companies of spreading anti-Russian propaganda and taking a one-sided stance on the war.

Moscow banned Facebook and Instagram in March after a court found Facebook-owner Meta guilty of “extremist activity,” after already curbing access to the social media giant for restricting Russian media outlets’ access to the platform.

The DPR and separate LPR followed suit in blocking Facebook and Instagram, aligning themselves with Russia’s policy on the US-based social networks.

Both separatist republics broke away from Kyiv in 2014, leading to an ensuing eight-year war with the Ukrainian army.

Information is tightly controlled by the pro-Russian statelets.