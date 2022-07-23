US pledges $270m in military aid to Ukraine; peace seems far off

'Society believes all the territories must be liberated first, and then we can negotiate about what to do'

The United States on Friday promised to send more military support to Ukraine, including drones, as fighting rages on in the east of the country five months into Russia’s invasion.

In fresh support for Kyiv, the White House announced $270 million in military aid and said it was doing preliminary work on whether to send fighter aircraft.

Russia has "launched deadly strikes across the country, striking malls, apartment buildings, killing innocent Ukrainian civilians," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"In the face of these atrocities, [US President Joe Biden] has made clear that we're going to continue to support the government of Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes.”

The fresh aid will include four new HIMARS, bringing to 20 the number of the high precision rocket systems sent to Ukraine.

Also on Friday, Moscow and Kyiv signed a landmark deal to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports. However, representatives declined to sit at the same table and avoided shaking hands at the agreement ceremony in Istanbul, reflecting wider hostility.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the agreement as unlocking around $10 billion worth of grain exports, needed to ease a global food crisis.

But on the war, he said there could be no ceasefire unless lost territory was retaken.

"Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest," he told the Wall Street Journal.

"Society believes that all the territories must be liberated first, and then we can negotiate about what to do and how we could live in the centuries ahead."