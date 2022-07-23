'It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port'

A Ukrainian military spokesman said Saturday that Russian missile strikes had targeted grain processing facilities at Odessa one day after the warring parties agreed to unblock exports from the port.

"The Odessa port was struck specifically where grain shipments were being processed. Two missiles hit exactly the port infrastructure where, obviously, there was grain," according to military spokesman Yuriy Ignat.

“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the UN and Turkey under the Istanbul agreement,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said. “In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for a global food crisis.”

Russia and Ukraine signed the deal in Turkey on Friday to safely transfer Ukrainian grain, foodstuff, and fertilizer to international markets under the supervision of the United Nations.

Nikolenko described the missile strike on the 150th day of Russia’s war in Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “spit in the face of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made great efforts to reach agreement.”

Guterres’ office said the UN chief “unequivocally condemns” the strikes, while the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also issued a strongly-worded statement.

"Striking a target crucial for grain export a day after the signature of (the) Istanbul agreements is particularly reprehensible and again demonstrates Russia's total disregard for international law and commitments," he said.