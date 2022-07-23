Report: Jewish Agency to move Russian operation to Israel

Moscow seeks dissolution of agency over unspecified violations

The Jewish Agency, the body that processes the immigration of Jews to Israel, will move its Russian operation to Israel due to a crackdown by the government of President Vladimir Putin, the Jerusalem Post reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, a Moscow court said the Russian justice ministry requested the "dissolution" of the Jewish Agency over unspecified legal violations, and set a hearing for July 28.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid vowed to act through "diplomatic channels" to ensure the semi-governmental agency's continued operation, with an Israeli delegation to visit Moscow next week to discuss the matter and underline the close links between the Russian Jewish community and Israel.

Ties between Russia and Israel deteriorated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a move eventually condemned by the Israeli government.

Israel underlined its good relations with both countries but Lapid, who was foreign minister at the time before his elevation to the premiership on July 1, said Russia was guilty of "a grave violation of the international order."

Over 7,000 Jews emigrated from Russia to Israel over the past year, according to Israeli government data.