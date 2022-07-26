Russian FM spox accuses Israel of ‘unconstructive’ stance on Ukraine war

Maria Zakharova accused Israel of 'anti-Russian rhetoric' that supports the 'Kyiv regime'

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in an interview on Tuesday that Israel takes “absolutely unconstructive” position on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the Soloviev.Live TV show Zakharova accused Israel of “anti-Russian rhetoric” that supports the “Kyiv regime” but “not the Ukrainian people.”

“Unfortunately, in recent months we have heard absolutely unconstructive and most importantly biased statements coming from Tel Aviv,” Zakharova said.

“When anti-Russian assessments are given by the Israeli leadership at different levels, and when their policy is pro-Ukrainian and in favor of the Kiev regime, it raises questions,” she added.

Commenting on recent diplomatic tensions that arose between Israel and Russia following Moscow’s plans to shut down the Jewish Agency, Zakharova said that it was “a legal matter.”

"It's a question for the Justice Ministry, according to the information that I have. It definitely is a legal matter," the spokesperson stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, who served as the Jewish Agency’s chief from 2018 to 2021, said that he was working in “full cooperation” and “full trust” with Prime Minister Yair Lapid to solve the issue “that is really close to my heart.”

"We work for the State of Israel and for the Jewish people. We cooperate, and where I can help, I will," Herzog’s statement said, adding that there could be “different scenarios” on the future of the agency in Russia.

On Monday, Lapid warned Moscow that shutting down the NGO that operated in Russia for nearly 30 years helping Jews immigrate to Israel, would harm ties between the countries. Former chairman of the Jewish Agency Natan Sharansky in turn told i24NEWS that Israel “should not be blackmailed” by Russia.