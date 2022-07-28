Israel sends 25,000 instant meals to Ukraine’s Kharkiv

'You can't say anywhere in Kharkiv is safe', the city mayor says

Israel shipped 25,000 instant meals to Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, according to Israeli ambassador to the country.

The envoy Michael Brodsky tweeted pictures showing boxes of military rations with chicken and pasta saying it was “part of continuing Israeli humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.” The shipment was organized together with MASHAV - Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552342732475097097 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine has been suffering from heavy artillery attacks and rocket strikes since the beginning of Russia’s invasion late February. Earlier on Thursday, the city mayor Igor Terekhov said Kharkiv was shelled twice overnight with S-300 missiles, which resulted in fires, according to AFP.

"We have nine districts in the city and they are all being bombed with varying intensity and at different times. So you can't say anywhere in Kharkiv is safe," the mayor was quoted as saying.

He added that the war destroyed 30 percent of houses and apartments in the city, leaving nearly 150,000 people homeless.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk has repeatedly criticized Israeli government for the lack of assistance to the war-torn country. He stressed that defensive support was needed as much as humanitarian aid.

Earlier in July, Israel’s Defense Ministry deployed 1,500 helmets, the same number of protective vests, 1,000 gas masks, hundreds of mine protection suits and dozens of hazmat filtration systems to Ukraine.