Ukraine says scores of Russian forces killed in Kherson fighting

Ukraine’s military said Saturday that it killed scores of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in the Kherson region, the focus of Kyiv’s counter-offensive in the south and a key link in Moscow’s supply lines.

Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro River was cut, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said, in an attempt to further isolate Russian forces west of the river from supplies in Crimea and the east.

Ukraine used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage three bridges across the Dnipro in recent weeks, cutting off Kherson and leaving Russia’s 49th Army stationed on the west bank of the river highly vulnerable, according to British defense officials.

The southern command said more than 100 Russian soldiers were killed and seven tanks were destroyed in fighting on Friday in Kherson, the first major town captured by Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Yuri Sobolevsky, deputy head of the Kherson regional council, told residents to stay away from Russian ammunition dumps.

"The Ukrainian army is pouring it on against the Russians and this is only the beginning," he wrote on Telegram.

The Russian-appointed administration running the Kherson region earlier this week rejected Western and Ukrainian assessments of the situation.

Both sides also traded accusations on Friday over a missile strike or explosion which appeared to kill dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the eastern Donetsk province.

Forty POWs were killed and 75 wounded at the prison in the town of Olenvika held by Moscow-backed separatists, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

A spokesperson for the separatists accused Kyiv of targeting the prison to deter its soldiers from surrendering, while Ukraine denied responsibility, saying Russian artillery targeted the facility to hide the mistreatment of those held there.