Turkey says first shipment of Ukrainian grain has left port of Odesa

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday under a deal aimed at relieving a global food crisis following Russia's invasion of its neighbor, the Turkish defense ministry said.

"The ship Razoni has left the port of Odesa bound for Tripoli in Lebanon. It is expected in Istanbul on August 2. It will then continue its journey after it has been inspected in Istanbul," the ministry said.

Ukraine said the vessel was carrying 26,000 tons of corn.

This comes one day after Russian missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, killing the owner of a major grain exporter.

Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon, and his wife were killed in their home, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

Headquartered in Mykolaiv, a strategically important city that borders the mostly Russian-occupied Kherson region, Nibulon specializes in producing and exporting wheat, barley and corn, and has its own fleet and shipyard.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the death of Vadatursky as a "great loss for all of Ukraine," according to Reuters.

Zelensky added that the businessman - one of Ukraine's richest - had been building a modern grain market with a network of transshipment terminals and elevators.

"It is these people, these companies, precisely the south of Ukraine, which has guaranteed the world's food security," Zelensky said in his nightly address. "This was always so. And it will be so once again."

He added that Ukraine's social and industrial potential, "our people, our capabilities, are surely more powerful than any Russian missiles or shells."