US to provide Ukraine with $550m package of weapons - Pentagon

New tranche will include additional lethal aid and ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems

The Pentagon said on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new $550 million package of weapons, including ammunition for high mobility rocket systems HIMARS that caused significant casualties among the Russian forces in recent weeks.

The package will also contain “ammunition for the artillery,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, according to AFP. He added that the new tranche will bring the total of American military assistance to Kyiv approved by US President Joe Biden’s administration to over $8 billion.

"To meet its evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities," the Pentagon’s statement was quoted by Reuters.

The US started supplying Ukraine with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers earlier in June. These high mobility artillery rocket systems have a range of over 40 miles, which is the farthest Ukraine’s army has in its arsenal.

Kyiv reported significant casualties among Russian officers and multiple destruction of its ammunition warehouses in recent weeks using the new weapons supplied by Washington. Moscow responded by saying that its military aims in Ukraine will expand even further if the West provides Kyiv with long-range weapons.