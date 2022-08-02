Ship carrying Ukrainian grain on track for safe arrival, says Turkey

'We cannot have illusions that Russia will simply refrain from trying to disrupt Ukrainian exports'

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Russia’s invasion blocked exports over five months ago is on track to safely arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkey said.

In an effort to ease a burgeoning global food crisis, the vessel’s departure on Monday from Ukraine’s port of Odesa for Lebanon visa Turkey under a safe passage deal raised hopes of further such departures.

Turkey expects roughly one grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports each day, a senior Turkish official said, amid Ukrainian fears that the first one could still run into problems.

The United Nations warned of the risk of multiple famines this year due to the war in Ukraine.

Monday’s sailing was made possible after Turkey and the UN brokered a grain and fertilizer export deal between Russia and Ukraine last month – a rare diplomatic breakthrough in the drawn-out war of attrition.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called the ship’s departure “the first positive signal,” but warned it was too early to predict how things would play out.

"We cannot have illusions that Russia will simply refrain from trying to disrupt Ukrainian exports," Zelensky said.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni vessel is carrying 26,527 tons of corn.

It will be inspected at a coordination center in Istanbul by Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, and UN officials under the terms of the safe passage agreement before continuing its journey to the Lebanese port of Tripoli.

There are hurdles to overcome, though, including clearing sea mines and creating a framework for ships to safely enter the conflict zone and pick up cargo.

Known as Europe’s breadbasket, Ukraine hopes to export 20 million tons of grain and 40 million tons from the harvest now underway.