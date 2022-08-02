Russia accuses US of direct involvement in Ukraine war over rocket strikes

'The Biden administration is directly responsible for all Kyiv-approved rocket attacks on residential areas'

Moscow on Tuesday accused Washington of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine citing Kyiv officials saying they received intelligence information from the US before rocket strikes on the Russian military targets.

Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that “Washington, contrary to White House and Pentagon claims, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine."

"It is the Biden administration that is directly responsible for all Kyiv-approved rocket attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in populated areas of Donbas and other regions, which have resulted in mass deaths of civilians," he added.

The comments came in response to a recent interview by Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence Vadim Skibitsky, who told The Telegraph that Ukrainian intelligence officials held consultation with their American colleagues before the strikes.

According to Skibitsky, the US-supplied long-range rocket systems HIMARS were used by the Ukrainian forces based on the “excellent satellite imagery” and other “real-time” information provided by Washington, who has an effective veto on intended targets. He stressed, however, that the US did not give give Ukraine direct targeting information as it would contradict Washington’s repeated statements about not being involved in the conflict on the ground.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also commented on Skibitsky’s interview accusing the White House of participation in the war.

“Arms deliveries are accompanied not just by instructions on its use, but in this case they (the United States) act like gunners in the purest form,” Zakharova said.

Earlier on Monday, Pentagon announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new $550 million package of weapons, including ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems that caused significant casualties among the Russian forces in recent weeks.