First grain ship to leave Ukraine anchors off Turkish coast

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to leave Odesa since Russia's invasion reached Turkey on Tuesday under a landmark deal to lift Moscow's naval blockade in the Black Sea.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni arrived at the edge of the Bosphorus Strait shortly after Kyiv announced the start of mandatory evacuations from the war-scarred Donetsk region, now bearing the brunt of Russia's five-month assault.

In Moscow, Russia's supreme court labeled Ukraine's Azov regiment a "terrorist" organization - a decision that could pave the way for fighters captured by the Kremlin to face lengthy jail terms.

The Razoni set sail under a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations aimed at getting millions of tons of trapped produce to world markets and curbing a global food crisis.

It is due to be inspected Wednesday near Istanbul by a team that includes Russian and Ukrainian officials before delivering its cargo of 26,000 tons of maize to Tripoli, Lebanon.

The halt of deliveries from Ukraine - one of the world's biggest grain exporters - contributed to soaring food prices, hitting the world's poorest nations especially hard.

Kyiv says at least 16 more grain ships are waiting to depart.

But it also accuses Russia of stealing Ukrainian grain in territories seized by Kremlin forces and then shipping it to allied countries in Africa and the Middle East, such as Syria.

Russia attacked the Odesa port from which the Razonia set off on Monday, less than 24 hours after the grain deal was signed in Istanbul, putting the safety of future deliveries in doubt.

"Let's wait and see how the agreement works and whether security will be really guaranteed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address late Monday.