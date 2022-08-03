Russia says could use nukes in response to ‘direct aggression’ by NATO states

'If Western countries try to test our resolve, Russia will not back down'

Moscow could decide to take advantage of its nuclear arsenal in response to “direct aggression” by NATO states over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia told the United Nations on Tuesday.

At a nuclear non-proliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov said the conflict in Ukraine does not warrant Russia’s use of nuclear weapons, and rejected “utterly unfounded, detached from reality, and unacceptable speculations that Russia allegedly threatens to use” nukes.

Within days of Moscow’s invasion over five months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country’s deterrence forces – which include nuclear arms – on high alert, citing what he called aggressive statements by NATO leaders and Western economic sanctions on Russia.

Trofimov noted that Moscow would only use nuclear weapons in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state.

"None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine," Trofimov told the UN conference, which was held to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

However, he accused NATO countries of a “fierce hybrid confrontation” against Russia that now “dangerously balances on the edge of an open military clash.”

"Such a move would be able to trigger one of the two emergency scenarios described in our doctrine," Trofimov said.

"We obviously stand for preventing this, but if Western countries try to test our resolve, Russia will not back down."