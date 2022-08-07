Four more ships sail from Ukraine’s ports under UN-negotiated deal

'We plan to ensure the ability of the ports to handle at least 100 vessels per month in the near future'

Four more ships with foodstuffs left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Sunday, according to Ukrainian and Turkish officials.

The vessels sailed from Ukraine's Chornomorsk and Odesa ports, carrying 161,084 metric tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs under the deal brokered by the United Nations and Ankara to ease the food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country.

The ships included Glory, with a cargo of 66,000 tonnes of corn bound for Istanbul, and Riva Wind, loaded with 44,000 tonnes of corn, heading for Turkey's Iskenderun, the Turkish defense ministry said. The other two vessels were Star Helena, with a cargo of 45,000 tonnes of meal heading to China, and Mustafa Necati, carrying 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil and heading for Italy.

According to Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Kyiv plans to step up shipments.

"We are gradually moving on to larger volumes of work. We plan to ensure the ability of the ports to handle at least 100 vessels per month in the near future," he said on Facebook.

The minister added that the ships will soon start sailing from Pivdennyi port, which will allow Ukraine to export a total of 3 million tonnes of goods per month.

The first cargo ship left Ukraine last Monday, while another three followed on Friday. The resumption of grain exports is being overseen by a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel.