UN chief asks for access to Ukraine’s nuclear plant after new attack

Antonio Guterres told journalists that 'any attack (on) a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for international inspectors to be granted entry to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following recent shelling that Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for.

Guterres said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) needed access to the plant.

"We fully support the IAEA in all their efforts in relation to creat(ing) the conditions for stabilization of the plant," he underlined.

Earlier on Sunday, while attending the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony in Japan, Guterres told journalists that “any attack (on) a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing.”

His comments came shortly after the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex in southeastern Ukraine was damaged by renewed shelling over the weekend. The second hit on the site reportedly damaged three radiation sensors and wounded an employee.

While pro-Russian local authorities accused Ukrainian forces of hitting the site with a multiple rocket launcher, Kyiv placed responsibility for the attack on the Russian army that captured the plant in March following its invasion of neighboring country.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his televised address late Sunday that Moscow was “waging nuclear terror” calling for more international sanctions against Russia, including its nuclear sector. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned on Saturday that the latest attack "underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster."