Ukrainian guerrillas resist Russia's occupation in southeast

'We are invisible behind the Russian lines, this is our strength,' says Andriy of 'Yellow Ribbon' resistance

Guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military identify key targets in a growing resistance to Russia’s hold on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine.

Operations by guerrilla forces are eroding the Kremlin’s control of areas like the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblast regions, threatening its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation.

“Our goal is to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and use any means to derail their plans,” said Andriy, coordinator of the guerrilla movement in Kherson.

Andriy is a member of the Zhovta Strichka – or “Yellow Ribbon” – resistance group. Speaking on the condition of not being fully identified, he told AP News that the group’s name came from Ukraine’s two national colors, and its members use ribbons to mark targets for attacks.

Ukrainian troops recently used a US-supplied HIMARS rocket launcher to hit a strategic bridge on the Dnipro River in Kherson, with the help of Zhovta Strichka.

“We are giving the Ukrainian military precise coordinates for various targets, and the guerilla’s assistance makes the new long-range weapons… even more powerful,” Andriy said.

Kherson, a city of 500,000 people seized by Russia early in the war, was flooded with leaflets from the resistance, threatening Moscow-backed officials just before the bridge attack: “If HIMARS can’t do it, a partisan will help.”

“We are invisible behind the Russian lines, this is our strength.”