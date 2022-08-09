Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids

The US Senate last week backed the addition of the two Nordic states by an overwhelming 95-1 vote

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the ratification of bids by Finland and Sweden to enter NATO, taking the expansion of the Western alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine one step closer.

Biden said the two northern European countries would become "strong, reliable highly capable new allies" by making the "sacred commitment" to mutual defense in the US-led transatlantic alliance.

Earlier this month, the Senate voted 95-1 in favor of the Nordic states' accession, making the United States the 23rd of the 30 NATO countries to give a formal endorsement. Unanimous support is needed for new membership.

Biden, who made restoring traditional US alliances a cornerstone of his administration after Donald Trump's move to upend ties around the world, praised NATO as "the foundation of American security."

"The United States is committed to the transatlantic alliance."

Biden also praised Finland and Sweden, saying both have "strong democratic institutions, strong militaries, and strong and transparent economies" that would now bolster NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "shattered peace and security in Europe" by invading Ukraine, Biden said.

"Putin thought he could break us apart... Instead, he is getting exactly what he did not want."