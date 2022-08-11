Pro-Russian Donetsk head says trial of Azov fighters to begin by end of summer

Ukraine says that the captives are prisoners of war and should be protected by the Geneva Conventions

Denis Pushilin, the head of the Russian-backed separatist administration in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, said on Wednesday that a trial of captured soldiers from Azov Regiment would start before the end of summer.

The regiment, which is a unit of Ukraine’s national guard, became internationally known for defending the city of Mariupol and its besieged steel plant Azovstal. After nearly three months of resistance in the tunnels of the factory hundreds of Azov fighters surrendered to the Russian forces that invaded Ukraine late February.

"The first tribunal will take place probably in Mariupol, and it will be organized before the end of summer," Pushilin, who is the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, told reporters during a tour organized by Russia's defense ministry.

According to him, the trial will be open to media and international observers.

"The task is to hold the most open trial possible, so that no one has any doubts," Pushilin underlined, speaking at the Olenivka prison, where 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including Azov fighters, were killed late July during shelling that both Moscow and Kyiv are blaming on each other.

Earlier in August, Russia’s Supreme Court ruled the Azov regiment was a terrorist organization, backing Moscow’s narrative of comparing Azov fighters to “Nazis” and justifying its invasion of Ukraine by “denazification.”

Despite Ukraine saying that the captives were prisoners of war and were protected by the Geneva Conventions, Russian officials repeatedly called for Azov soldiers to be put on trial over alleged war crimes.