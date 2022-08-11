Ukraine: New strikes at nuclear power plant, UN worried of 'catastrophe'

'Russia is a terrorist state and is holding the nuclear power plant hostage, blackmailing nuclear disaster'

The site of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, was bombed again on Thursday, with Ukraine and Russia blaming each other and the United Nations warning of "catastrophe.”

“The situation is getting worse, radioactive substances are located nearby and several radiation sensors have been damaged,” said the Ukrainian state nuclear power company Energoatom following the attacks.

However, “no contamination has been detected at the station and the level of radioactivity is normal,” affirmed Evguéni Balitski, the head of the civil and military administration in the region. He noted though, that "several tons" of radioactive waste were stored there.

Energoatom pointed responsibility for the strikes to Russian forces, which seized the Zaporizhzhia power plant in early March, just days after the start of their offensive in Ukraine.

The bombing came a day after Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out rocket strikes that killed 14 civilians in areas near the nuclear power plant.

"Russia is now a terrorist state and is holding the nuclear power plant hostage, blackmailing the nuclear disaster," Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address at a donors' conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the regional administration installed by Moscow, blamed "the fighters of Zelensky.”

“Unfortunately, instead of a de-escalation, even more disturbing incidents have been reported in recent days, incidents which if continued could lead to a catastrophe,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

Guterres subsequently called to establish a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which drew support from the United States and other governments. The UN Security Council is also due to meet on Thursday to discuss the issue, at Russia's request.