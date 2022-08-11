Street in Kyiv to be named after Golda Meir - Israeli envoy

Born in Ukraine's capital, Meir's family fled the city due to antisemitic violence

A street in Kyiv will soon be named after Golda Meir, Israel's envoy to Ukraine Michael Brodsky announced Thursday, after meeting with the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko.

Meir, Israel's fourth prime minister, was born in 1898 as Golda Mabovitch in Kyiv before her family left due to antisemitic violence. The city was part of the Russian Empire at that time.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557673634617073665 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In 1906, her family fled Russia for the United States and settled in Wisconsin. Meir moved to Palestine in 1921 with her husband Morris Meyerson.

The only female to ever serve as Israeli prime minister, she was in office from 1969 until 1974.

Ukraine is trying to "de-Russify" street names in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country. During the war, Meir's words appeared in pro-Ukrainian memes and were even picked up by Ukrainian diplomats.

Brodsky returned to Kyiv from Poland on Tuesday evening to reopen the embassy for another two weeks.

The ambassador also discussed with Klitschko the arrival in Kyiv of 25,000 prepared meals financed by Israel. Brodsky was at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry earlier in the day.