Community tensions split tug-of-war towns in eastern Ukraine

'There are no physical clashes, but the pro-Russians are constantly trying to be aggressive'

When Nadiya Gorbunova spoke about her neighbors – queuing at a post office in the Ukrainian town of Mykolaivka – she crossed the street and lowered her voice.

There are, she suspected, roughly 80 percent of her fellow residents rooting for the Russian troops across the river to overrun her hometown in the eastern Donbas region and claim it for the Kremlin.

"There are no physical clashes, but the pro-Russians are constantly trying to be aggressive," 58-year-old Gorbunova told AFP with a conspiratorial tone.

Her own allegiance was clear. She carried a kitsch tote bag featuring a saintly Ukrainian woman destroying an enemy tank with a flaming sword.

This bitter divide between neighbors is playing out across villages, towns, and cities caught on the frontline in the vicious tug-of-war between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

"There is no love, no harmony," Gorbunova said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557758930851348482 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Divided 'in their souls'

The conflict began in Donbas in 2014 following a pro-Western revolution in Ukraine and Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Ukrainian forces fought off pro-Russian separatists who received military and financial support from Russia and who seized part of the region.

The region's inhabitants are predominantly Russian speaking, but it is not majority ethnically Russian. The true extent of pro-Russian sentiment is hard to gauge.

Bakhmut, the frontline city of Donetsk, is the area where the Russian offensive has been its most successful over the past month in Donbas, according to the British Defense Ministry.

The constant sound of artillery fire echoes off largely abandoned apartment buildings and the town is bisected by tank traps and roadblocks.

It is also split along other lines.

"In their souls, people are divided into two camps," said 52-year-old Sergey Nikitin. "Everyone has his own opinion, and everyone keeps his mouth shut."