US becoming 'direct party' to Ukraine war, Russia charges

Placing Russia on terrorism blacklist would lead to a 'point of no return' in ties

Russia on Saturday warned the US risks serious consequences by stepping up its involvement in Ukraine.

Moreover, a senior diplomat said, placing Russia on the US State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism would lead to a diplomatic “point of no return” for relations between the two countries.

Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian foreign ministry’s North American Department, said that “Americans are increasingly becoming more and more a direct party in the conflict.”

was asked in an interview with Russian news agency TASS whether the possibility of downgrading diplomatic relations between with Washington was being considered.

The official charged that "westerners led by the United States have trampled on international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice," he told Russia's state news agency TASS.

"In this context, I would like to mention the legislative initiative currently being discussed in Congress to declare Russia a ‘country sponsor of terrorism,’" the diplomat went on.

"If passed, it would mean that Washington would have to cross the point of no return, with the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, up to their lowering or even breaking them off. The US side has been warned."

Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the US would completely destroy Moscow’s bilateral relations with Washington, Darchiev added.

We warn the Americans of the detrimental consequences of such actions that will permanently damage bilateral relations, which is neither in their nor in our interests.