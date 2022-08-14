Ukraine to target Russian soldiers at besieged nuclear plant - Zelensky

Ukraine's president accused Moscow of using the plant for 'nuclear blackmail'

Ukraine will target Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

In recent days Moscow and Kyiv have traded accusations over multiple incidents of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, which Russian troops captured at the beginning of the war.

"Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army," Zelenskiy said in his evening address on Saturday.

The president also accused Moscow of using the plant for “nuclear blackmail” and stressed that every day of Russia's occupation of the plant "increases the radiation threat to Europe."

Ukrainian technicians still operate the station, despite it being under Russian control. Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak previously blamed Russia for "hitting the part of the nuclear power plant where the energy that powers the south of Ukraine is generated."

"The goal is to disconnect us from the (plant) and blame the Ukrainian army for this," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian forces controlling the towns and cities on the opposite bank of Dnipro river, where the plant is located, are regularly coming under intense bombardment from the Russian-held side.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier asked to inspect the plant, warning of a nuclear disaster unless the fighting stops. Energy experts fear that shelling might damage the plant's spent fuel pools or the reactors.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called for the establishment of a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia plant. Meanwhile, Russia refuses inspectors access to the shelled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant until at least the "end of August or early September."