Ukraine urges world to ‘show strength’ against Russia

'If through Russia's actions a catastrophe occurs, the consequences could hit those who... are silent'

Ukraine called for new sanctions against Russia and highlighted the risks of a catastrophe at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, where fresh shelling nearby reignited a blame game between both sides of the war.

Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials continue to trade accusations over responsibility for attacks close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

If Russian soldiers attack the site in the now Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, or use it as a base to shoot from, then they will become a “special target,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned.

"If through Russia's actions a catastrophe occurs, the consequences could hit those who for the moment are silent," Zelensky said in an address on Monday, calling for new sanctions on Russia's nuclear sector.

"If now the world does not show strength and decisiveness to defend one nuclear power station, it will mean that the world has lost."

Ukraine has said for weeks that it is planning a counter-offensive to recapture Zaporizhzhia and the neighboring Kherson province.

The world’s nuclear watchdog also warned of a disaster if the fighting doesn’t stop.

On Monday, the United Nations said it has the logistics and security capacity to support a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the nuclear plant if both Russia and Ukraine agree.

"We will do everything necessary for the IAEA specialists to be at the station and give a truthful assessment of the destructive actions of the Ukrainian side," Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

But Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy head of the foreign ministry’s nuclear proliferation and arms control department, was later quoted as saying that such an excursion would be too dangerous.