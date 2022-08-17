Donetsk seeks 'cooperation' with N. Korea

N. Korean media: Pushilin said Donbas fighting for freedom 'just as the Korean people did 77 years ago'

Denis Pushilin, leader of the Ukrainian breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic, sent North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a message expressing confidence in building “equally beneficial bilateral cooperation,” according to North Korea’s official KCNA on Wednesday.

The Donetsk and Luhansk parts of the eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region broke off from the government in Kyiv in 2014, which then sparked a Russian invasion of the region that earlier this year expanded into a full-on invasion of Ukraine.

The message, received on August 15, conveyed congratulations to Kim and North Koreans on the country’s Liberation Day.

Pushilin also conveyed his admiration for North Koreans, noting that “the people of the Donbas region, too, are fighting to regain their freedom and justice of history today just as the Korean people did 77 years ago,” according to KCNA.