Ukrainian wheat farmers defiant amid Russian invasion

Harvesting continues despite rockets and bombs exploding only a few hundred feet away

Ukraine's wheat farmers are staying strong and digging their heels in as the war with Russia grinds on.

Harvesting continues despite the community being paid less than half of what they received before the conflict. And it’s getting harder to access regional export hubs as bombs explode only a few hundred feet away from harvesters.

"My wheat for next year's harvest burned down today. It was high-quality wheat that I expected to sow in mid-September. Thus, I will no longer be able to sow the fields, and next year I will have no wheat at all," said farmer Eduard Stukalo.

Out in the pasture there is nowhere to run when the air raid sirens start screaming.

The farmers need fresh rain for their crops but the rain they mostly get is metal; rockets and bombs from Russia.

Some of these farms are only 12 miles from the frontline.

Farmers are now facing bankruptcy. Many are too afraid to venture out into the once peaceful meadows.

"People don't want to go there to harvest. Everyone worries for their lives, their combine harvesters, their equipment. So, this problem is very serious," Stukalo said.

Only a couple weeks ago the first shipment of grain left Kyiv's ports. A luxury that has been lacking since Russia launched its massive invasion.

Ukraine alone accounts for ten percent of the world's wheat market.

Thousands of acres of this vital crop have been completely burned down.

"It's scary to work here, but it's a distraction. It's better than just sitting at home and being afraid. And also, you have to earn something to live," said harvester Svitlana Gaponoa.