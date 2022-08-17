Ukraine behind 3 explosions in Crimea - report

US-based news channel obtains internal Ukrainian government report showing Kyiv responsible for blasts

Ukraine was responsible for three explosions that shook Russian-annexed Crimea in the last couple of weeks, CNN News reported on Wednesday.

The US-based news channel cited an internal Ukrainian government report shared to the network by a Ukrainian official.

Saki Air Base on Crimea's west coast was rocked by explosions on Tuesday last week, which destroyed at least eight military aircraft. The base was severely damaged, and one person was killed in the series of blasts.

Ukraine did not publicly admit to being behind the blasts, but following the Saki incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated the importance of the region annexed by Russia in 2014.

The war "began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - its liberation," Zelensky said.

Two other explosions occurred yesterday.

Blasts were reported at an ammunition depot at a military base in the north of the Crimean Peninsula. Around 2,000 people were evacuated from the nearby village of Maiske following the explosions.

Plumes of black smoke were also seen on Tuesday at a Russian airbase in Gvardeyskoein in the center of Crimea.

Russian officials called the Maiske incident an act of "sabotage" but did not specify who was responsible.