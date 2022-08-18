Zelensky: No 'peace' with Russia before troop withdrawal

'First they should leave our territory and then we'll see'

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ruled out peace with Russia unless it withdraws its troops from Ukraine, speaking after talks with his Turkish counterpart, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Zelensky told reporters he was "very surprised" to hear from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia was "ready for some kind of peace," adding: "First they should leave our territory and then we'll see."

The Ukrainian leader told a press conference in Lviv with Erdogan and Guterres that Russian cannot be trusted.

"People who kill, rape, hit our civilian cities with cruise missiles every day cannot want peace," he said.

