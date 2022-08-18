English
Zelensky: No 'peace' with Russia before troop withdrawal

AFP

1 min read
(L to R) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on August 18, 2022.
Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP(L to R) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on August 18, 2022.

'First they should leave our territory and then we'll see'

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ruled out peace with Russia unless it withdraws its troops from Ukraine, speaking after talks with his Turkish counterpart, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Zelensky told reporters he was "very surprised" to hear from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia was "ready for some kind of peace," adding: "First they should leave our territory and then we'll see."

The Ukrainian leader told a press conference in Lviv with Erdogan and Guterres that Russian cannot be trusted.

"People who kill, rape, hit our civilian cities with cruise missiles every day cannot want peace," he said.

This is a developing story

