Russia transfers MiGs, hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad

Kinzhal missiles, MiGs in Baltic port aim at providing 'additional measures of strategic deterrence'

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Thursday it transferred three MiG-31 fighter jets armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad, a Russian region nestled between NATO allies Lithuania and Poland and the Baltic Sea.

Tensions with NATO have spiked since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, with the planes and missiles sent to the strategic region as “additional measures of strategic deterrence.”

The planes will be on duty 24 hours a day, the ministry said.

Kaliningrad is cut off from the rest of Russia by land, yet the port city grants Moscow another foothold in the Baltic Sea.

Russia's military boasts that Kinzhal missiles have a range of more than 1,200 miles and fly at 10 times the speed of sound.

The war in Ukraine led to Sweden and Finland, two Baltic members of the European Union, seeking membership in the NATO alliance in May.

NATO boosted troops since the invasion, with Western countries also imposing severe sanctions on Russia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of another NATO member, visited Ukraine Thursday in "a strong show of support," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

This comes a two separate Russian attacks on Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, killed 17 people and wounded more than 40 people, according to the regional governor Thursday.