Putin warns Macron of 'catastrophe' at Ukraine nuclear plant

Both leaders call for IAEA inspection of Ukraine nuclear plant

Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron accused Ukraine of attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, warning of a potential "catastrophe," the Kremlin said Friday.

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia facility in southeastern Ukraine is Europe’s largest nuclear plant. While the plant is controlled by Russia, its Ukrainian staff continues to run the nuclear operations. It is in Enerhodar, a city seized by Russian troops in early March.

Putin "stressed that the systematic shelling by the Ukrainian military of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant creates the danger of a large-scale catastrophe," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that both leaders called for an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection of the plant "as soon as possible."

Earlier this week IAEA chief Rafael Grossi urged Russia and Ukraine, who blame each other for the attacks at the plant, to immediately allow nuclear experts to assess damage and evaluate safety and security at the sprawling nuclear complex where the situation “has been deteriorating very rapidly.”

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia charged that ”Kyiv’s criminal attacks on nuclear infrastructure are pushing the world to the brink of nuclear catastrophe.”

Since its invasion of its neighbor in February, Russia has strongly criticized the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine, accusing NATO of fueling the conflict.