12 wounded in Russian strikes on south Ukraine

Four children are in serious condition

Twelver Ukrainians, including four children, were wounded Saturday after Russian forces attacked an apartment block and several houses in the city of Voznesensk, near a key nuclear plant, a regional governor said.

Aged between three and 17 "all the children are in a serious condition," Vitaliy Kim, the governor of Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv, said on Telegram.

He said a girl lost an eye in the attack.

Voznesensk is located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the nuclear plant at Pivdennoukrainsk, Ukraine's second largest, and 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Mykolaiv, the regional capital.

The strikes hit an apartment building and several homes in the city, which is home to 30,000 people, the emergency services said on Facebook, showing a badly damaged building.

The region, at the forefront of the war, suffers regular strikes.

The Ukrainian army meanwhile reported Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region -- which has been partially controlled by Russian proxies since 2014 -- saying "fighting is continuing."