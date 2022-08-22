Opinion: From Moscow with fear - why Russians are fleeing the Ukraine war

There is no plan for post-war Russia, no alternative to international isolation and hostility

Six months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, starting the most large-scale armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

Two weeks later I left Moscow, abandoning my new apartment, my dream job, and most of my friends and family. I didn’t have a plan. I had two suitcases, one-way tickets to Istanbul, and a 12-year-old son, named after my grandfather who was born in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.

The most popular question I am asked almost daily after moving to Israel is “Why did you leave?” My initial answer “Because of the war” doesn’t do it, provoking the next round of questions every Russian immigrant is likely answering these days: “But Moscow is not being bombed, how did the war affect you?”, “You mean you fled from sanctions?”, “Did they want to arrest you?”

It didn’t, I didn’t, “they” didn’t. In fact, they’d prefer me and thousands like me to leave, as Russian officials have been saying from the beginning of the war – the country doesn’t need “traitors,” which is anyone who doesn’t support the invasion.

Shock and fear

I remember those first two weeks as a mix of disbelief and terrible guilt. You could see people crying on the subway, in the office, at a grocery store. Nobody bothered to ask what happened or if they needed help. There was a common sense of grief.

But at the same time, there was hope. Like many around me, I didn’t think the “special military operation,” as the Kremlin labeled it, would last that long. Surely, people will take to the streets when their sons start dying on the frontline. Surely, the Russian economy will not withstand the sanctions. Surely, the West will not allow Putin to carry on - even though the annexation of Crimea in 2014 didn’t provoke a serious enough response to prevent the Russian president from starting this campaign.

As days went by it became clear that the worst was yet to come. That’s when fear took over. People started leaving Russia to avoid possible mobilization and charges for peaceful protests, or for simply using the word “war” in regards to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

And yet I left Moscow not because I was scared that I would be put in jail for signing anti-war letters and petitions, which is now a criminal offense that can land you 15 years in prison for “discrediting Russia’s military forces.” Neither did I leave because I struggled without credit cards or my favorite stores.

I left because I couldn’t bear the thought of my taxes being spent on weapons that kill Ukrainians. Because I didn’t want my son to be taught at school that the war was “inevitable” and somehow justified.

You don’t need to hear rockets flying over your head to know that your country is at war. You could see it in the doubled-up number of policemen on the streets, and on the facade of your once-favorite theater, now covered with a banner with the letter Z - a symbol of support for the “special military operation.” Not to mention blocked websites, and a constantly growing list of bloggers, artists, professors, activists, and journalists declared “foreign agents” for saying the war must be stopped.

Then, and now

But if you open social media today there is a strikingly different picture. Foreign media are shocked by the fact that daily life in large Russian cities didn’t change much - the same summer parties, weekend trips, bar openings, and music festivals remain. People who at the beginning of the war posted horrifying images from Bucha and Mariupol are now posting selfies from the beach captioned “Best summer of my life.”

Those who left accuse those who stayed of indifference and lack of empathy. I doubt it’s fair. It’s the sense of apathy and powerlessness that leads people to hide from problems that are too big for them to solve in their cozy bubble.

I saw it happen with my friends who went from frantically looking for ways to emigrate, to discussing their apartment renovation or training routine in a matter of weeks. Did they stop caring? No, they still follow the news, but you can only cry for so long.

The apathy on the contrary can last for years, as happened with the Soviet-Afghan war. However, what I am witnessing after six months is rising anger not directed at those who started the war but at those who demand that ordinary Russians stop it.

It took me a while to understand where this sentiment was coming from. But then I realized that when an entire nation is not offered anything other than collective punishment it triggers resentment even among Russians who oppose the war.

People who saw their future ruined overnight went from “I’m so ashamed” to “What moral right do countries that bombed Yugoslavia and Iraq have to judge us?” Between Washington pushing to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, European countries considering a total visa ban for Russians, and domestic repressions, for Russians there seems to be no way out.

There is no plan for post-war Russia, no alternative to international isolation and hostility. But you can’t lock 145 million people in that limbo of guilt, fear, apathy and anger and hide from them behind a wall. We tried that once. And that’s what it led the world to.