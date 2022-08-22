Opinion: After 6 months of war, Ukrainians believe they can win

Russia's war crimes have reduced Ukrainians' willingness to compromise

The six-month anniversary since Russia’s invasion symbolically coincides with Ukraine's Independence Day.

Six months since the full-scale invasion began, and Ukraine is still standing tall: having defended its capital city, repulsed Russian attacks on multiple fronts, and recently, reseized the initiative.

This despite all the predictions from officials, commentators, and experts who believed the question was not if Kyiv would fall to the Russians, but when.

Quality vs quantity

But those who have followed the war closely since its beginning in 2014 could predict one thing with certainty - that Ukraine and its people would fight.

Notably the Ukrainian military of 2022 is not that of 2014. Since the occupation of Crimea and the war in its east, Ukraine has built a stronger and more skilled military, solidified by Western training. It also significantly increased investment in defense budgets.

The West knew all this before the February invasion, but hugely overestimated the capabilities of the once feared Russian military. Russia had and still has one clear advantage – in its quantity of artillery and massive manpower, the latter advantage of which it is now struggling to maintain.

Ukraine - which sees this war as a battle for its freedom and its future - holds two distinct advantages: the quality of the weapons and intelligence it holds, and perhaps even more importantly, the high morale of its citizen soldiers.

Servant of the people

It is difficult to say on what exactly Russian President Vladimir Putin based his belief that he could conquer Ukraine and subjugate its citizens. Notably, besides the military opposition that slowed the advance of his army toward Kyiv, civil resistance also played a key role.

Many outsiders are mistaken in thinking that it is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who is taking a militant line against Russia, contrary to the will of the people. The president, apart from his impressive ability to deliver public messages and explain his country's position in the international arena, represents and speaks for the Ukrainian public.

Therefore, Zelensky taking a step like a meeting with Putin without preconditions, could at this stage cause a significant part of the Ukrainian population to turn against him. It is important to understand that Ukrainians, for the most part, are not ready for any agreement with Russia that would include giving up territory.

Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures while addressing a press conference, following talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 11, 2022.

Willingness to compromise declining

As the fighting progressed, as more civilians died, and as the brutality and war crimes of the Russian army mounted, the uncompromising position of the people also sharpened. There is a clear increase in the number of Ukrainians seeking the return of all occupied Ukrainian territory: including the Crimean Peninsula and other areas seized prior to February 24, 2022.

While it is true there are areas where the readiness for dialogue and certain territorial concessions is more evident, a majority of Ukrainians do not think that there is anyone to talk to on the other side. Most are skeptical about negotiations, convinced that Putin would use any peace merely as time to rearm for a new offensive.

This idea is backed up by the 98 percent of Ukrainians who said recently that they believe their nation will emerge from the war victorious, according to polling from the International Republican Institute published two weeks ago. A further 64 percent indicated they believed that the conflict will end with the return of all conquered territory, including the Donbas region and the Crimean Peninsula. In April, this same polling stood lower at 53 percent, indicating that Ukrainians are growing more optimistic.

If Putin thought that resistance to the invasion could be controlled, he achieved the opposite result. The many red lines that have been crossed in this war so far have significantly increased hostility towards Russia, its citizens, the Russian language and culture.

Difficult questions

Ukraine will have to deal with the complex and sensitive question of how it exists alongside Russia, and of how it rebuilds future relations with Russian citizens. But for now such questions are not relevant, and as the country fights for its survival many Ukrainians are reluctant to begin debating who is a "good Russian" and who is a "bad Russian."

Ukraine will have to deal also with increasing internal criticism. A significant number of Ukrainians and former security officials are questioning the failure to prevent the rapid occupation of the south of the country in the first days of the invasion. Zelensky’s failure to take US intelligence warnings about the impending invasion is also attracting constant criticism.

As opposed to the unflinching support for the Ukrainian military, there is a slight drop in the enthusiastic backing Zelensky enjoyed at the start of the war. Internal criticism and dissent are common in Ukraine, and so far they are not harming the joint effort to fight the war.

Yana Suryadnaya/i24NEWS Yana Suryadnaya, i24NEWS journalist

The next step

In recent weeks Ukraine reseized the initiative through significant and coordinated attacks in Crimea that are sending an important message to the Kremlin on where Kyiv sees the war heading. Parallel to these attacks many other strikes are occurring on Russian positions, critical bridges and ammunition depots. The situation on the ground gives reasons to believe Ukraine can prevail.

The expectation is that a more significant Ukrainian counter-offensive will begin in the coming month - although it is difficult to know if Kyiv is militarily prepared for this, or if it holds at this stage sufficient amount of Western weapons for the task.

It’s hard to say how this war will end, and whether it will remain within the borders of the country. Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance, with victory and disaster both possibilities.

What this war has taught us is that predictions don’t hold much weight and that the side that looks underestimated is capable of surprising its opponent and the whole world.