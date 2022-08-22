Ukraine military chief: Nearly 9,000 soldiers killed in war with Russia

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi's death toll is the first to be provided by Ukraine's military top brass

The death toll of Ukrainian military personnel in the war with Russia is almost 9,000, according to the head of Ukraine’s armed forces.

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi on Monday gave the first such toll from Ukraine’s military top brass since Russia’s invasion on February 24.

Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, told a conference held to honor military veterans and families of those killed that children need protection in several parts of the war-torn country, including in the capital Kyiv.

"They really do not understand anything that is going on and definitely need protection... because their father has gone to the front and possibly is among the almost 9,000 heroes who have been killed," he said.

The commander provided no details or indicate whether the figure included all service personnel killed in action – such as border guards.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the same conference that some one million people were defending Ukraine as part of the country’s armed forces or other services.

Zaluzhnyi did not mention how many civilians have been killed or how many Russian soldiers Kyiv estimated to kill in the fighting. But, the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces once put the Russian military death toll at 45,400.

Reuters was unable to verify the losses suffered by either side.