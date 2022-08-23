US says Russia plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine infrastructure

'We are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians'

The US State Department on Monday issued a security alert saying that Russia is planning to launch more strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.

A US official told Reuters that American intelligence has information that Moscow will increasingly target non-military objects.

“Given Russia’s track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official said.

The alert prompted US citizens to leave the war-torn country, according to AP, and gave instructions on how to act during an attack.

“If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings, close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings,” the warning said.

The alert comes shortly after the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) blamed Ukraine’s secret services for a car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian far-right ideologue Alexander Dugin, who is believed to be a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and an intellectual architect of the “Russian world” concept that was behind Ukraine’s invasion.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address that Moscow could try "something particularly ugly, particularly vicious" on August 24, which marks both Ukraine’s Independence Day and six months since Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country.