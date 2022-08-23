Opinion: The West wonders, can its system win in Ukraine?

Last six months broke conventions on how democracies behave, but far from clear if this is enough for victory

Six months into the war in Ukraine, and the West still isn't confident in itself.

Its achievements are monumental: The canny Ukrainian fight for Kyiv in the early days. The swarms of Ukrainian migrants met by swarms of Polish families ready to host them. The iconic image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his green shirt, addressing parliament after parliament after parliament.

And yes, of course, those ovations for Zelensky. Plus the summits and the military machinery and the Western leaders making the pilgrimage by train to the Ukrainian capital. More symbols of a Western alliance that has held up. And of Western publics that, while tired, still want to send money, arms, and love Ukraine's way.

And yet, what about the winter? What about the gas supplies Russia might cut off to Germany and elsewhere? What about public fatigue? What if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a nuclear weapon? What about Russia's strategic depth that seems to supply an endless stream of luckless recruits to the front lines? What about the Russian economy that refuses to collapse?

From the Ukrainian front lines to the halls of Western capitals, there's agreement that the Western system has outperformed expectations. There's also a consensus that this outperformance may not be enough for victory. The test is that great.

The war in Ukraine has captured (or hijacked) the international imagination because the test it poses is so consequential. This is a battle not only over territory but a battle of systems. A feeder battle, if you will, into the even greater one that awaits the West facing off against China in the Taiwan Strait and beyond.

On this battle of systems, the outcome is still unclear. Hence the lack of confidence. The assessment is by now familiar: An authoritarian system has its advantages.

The use of coercion means Russia's leadership can be less attentive — to some degree — to public opinion. Russia's reliance on hegemony in its near abroad means less investment in managing alliance networks. The willingness to apply brute power means Russia can break the rules of international law.

Facing that, the West is unsure its venerable strengths can meet the moment. Especially because this is not just a moment, but a long slog.

There's also a debate about what it means to win. The articulated war aim in Kyiv is the recovery of territory. For Ukrainians, that makes sense. This is a war for their homeland. And, even beyond Ukraine, the military battleground still matters enough to attract billions of dollars in weaponry.

Still, outside Ukraine, this war may not ultimately be judged by which army controls Mariupol - as resonant as its symbolism may be. A very realistic scenario of the war's end game has Russia in command of more territory than on February 23 - but still has the West winning the war.

Why? Because the territory, at least to those outside Ukraine, may be a less important marker of victory than the relative health of the systems at the war's end. The winner will be judged by the ledger of which system - the West's or Russia's - has shown better resilience.

From the Western perspective, this places the war in Ukraine as a sequel to the World War II fight against fascism and the Cold War fight against communism. Given the outcomes of those two episodes, the Western lack of confidence is surprising - but also, for the West, encouraging.

Here in Israel, we know that a Western-style system does not always win. Enemies and rivals in our neighborhood often use their authoritarian systems to tactical and even strategic advantage. Israel is still here to tell the tale, but progress is not linear and is full of setbacks. Success must never be assumed.

The Western lack of confidence has the potential to be a source of strength - and open self-criticism is itself part of the Western system. Alternatively, the lack of confidence can be read as a signal that twenty-first-century conditions might be less conducive to the Western system. Hence the test.

At any rate, the stakes are high. Especially for the West, and especially with a potentially greater clash coming with China. The persistent worry - even after a successful six months - shows just how much the greater tests of strength lie ahead.