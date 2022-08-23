Opinion: NATO expansion, Nazis are why Russia launched its ‘military operation’

Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be an empire; with Ukraine subordinated, Russia is an empire

i24NEWS does not endorse the views held in this article.

Six months have gone by since the beginning of the Russian military’s special operation in Ukraine and there is still a lack of clarity on why it started in the first place.

The question "why?" is always the most difficult. Identifying the spark that caused the First World War, or the reason why the Bolsheviks were able to take power in Russia would take hundreds of hours of reading, and this case is no different. There are cultural, socio-economic, legal, and numerous other reasons.

Due to the fact that this is just an article, let’s try to give just two: firstly, the reason why the Russian government decided to launch the operation; and secondly, the reason why the majority of Russians support it.

NATO Expansion

For the Russian government, this operation is first and foremost a question of security. The sudden collapse of the Soviet Union was seen by the NATO bloc as an opportunity for expansion. Ukraine in particular was seen as a crucial prize for the West.

Zbigniew Brzeziński, the premier American geopolitical thinker and national security advisor to former US president Jimmy Carter clearly stated, “It cannot be stressed enough that without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be an empire; but with Ukraine suborned and then subordinated, Russia automatically becomes an empire.”

So the goal was clear, incorporate Ukraine into the US orbit. The only problem was the population. Up to the 2014 Maidan coup, Ukraine was a bitterly divided country. As of 2013, 66 percent of Ukrainians opposed NATO membership. But a determined United States is a force to be reckoned with.

According to US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, the US showered Ukraine with money in the staggering amount of five billion dollars. And it certainly paid off. After the Maidan coup, being an anti-Western politician in Ukraine became impossible.

The ascension to NATO was added to the constitution of Ukraine. Despite numerous Russian protests, American officials bluntly stated that ascension into NATO was a Ukrainian right and no one was allowed to interfere.

VADIM SAVITSKY / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu awarding Russian soldiers who were wounded during the war in Ukraine at the Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia, on June 29, 2022.

A threat to Russia

So why would Ukraine, as part of NATO, be so dangerous for Russia, one might ask. After all, the Baltic States are a part of NATO and they also share borders with Russia. The answer is simple: disputed territories.

After the Crimea referendum, which Russia recognized and Ukraine rejected, the potential for a military solution was always around the corner. A NATO-backed Ukraine would never accept a Russian Crimea, thus any potential minor conflict would grow into a power struggle between two nuclear blocks.

Before Ukraine and Georgia, the simple fact of disputed territories was a clear red flag for NATO. But not this time.

After months of warnings and ultimatums from Russia, US Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Munich Conference on February 20, stating, “No other country can tell anyone whether they should or should not join NATO… That is the point of sovereignty. So I respect (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky’s desire to be a member of NATO.”

Faced with a limited war now or an inevitable nuclear conflict later, the Russian leadership began its military operation four days later.

Controversial leaders

But if security was the major concern for Moscow, the Russian population had other deep-rooted reasons. This was the prevalence of radical ethno-nationalist ideas among the political and military elites in Ukraine.

Now, it is true that the vast majority of the Ukrainian population are not fascists and that openly Nazi parties received only a small share of the vote, even after the Maidan coup. However, in complicated and often corrupt political dealings between Ukrainian elites, people often did not know who they were voting for and certainly did not know who was being appointed.

Let me give you just a few examples. Former speaker of parliament Andriy Parubiy co-founded and led two neo-Nazi organizations: the Social-National Party of Ukraine (later renamed Svoboda, or "Freedom"), and Patriot of Ukraine, whose members would eventually form the core of the Azov battalion. It is not hard to find photos of Parubiy marching with the neo-Nazi wolfsangel symbol used by Aryan Nations.

Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to watch the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2022.

Vadym Troyan was the chief of police for the Kyiv Region from 2014 to 2021. He has a neo-Nazi past and views. When he was appointed in 2014, even BBC News was appalled: “Recently, prominent newspaper and online publication Left Bank published an extensive interview with Mr. Troyan, in which the journalists asked no questions at all about his neo-Nazi past or political views.”

The current chief of police is also a Nazi. Russian-born Sergei Korotkikh, nom de guerre Botsman (meaning boatswain, or "petty officer on a ship"). Botsman is himself wanted in Russia over a grisly 2007 snuff film in which two migrants are shot and beheaded in front of a Nazi flag by a pair of masked executioners. He has been charged with the murder of “two or more people, committed by an organized group motivated by political, ideological, racial, national or religious hatred”. He was given his post and Ukrainian citizenship by then president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko himself.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, appointed by Zelensky, decided his first action as a prime minister was to be the official speaker at a neo-Nazi event in Kyiv, with footage shared by far-right organization C14. The neo-Nazi group was responsible for violent attacks on Roma camps last year in which a man was stabbed to death and several others wounded.

And finally, Ukrainian national hero Stepan Bandera. In the 1940s, many European countries had fascist leaders. However, Italians, Hungarians, Croats, Finns, and Spaniards would be appalled if their national identity would be formed by their respective leadership during World War Two.

But not in Ukraine. The man whose organization’s stated goal was to “liquidate undesirable Poles, Muscovites, and Jews” is a national hero.

Having a bordering country whose leadership openly encourages ethnic hate against Russians, made accepting this military operation far easier for ordinary Russians. This, of course, is just a drop in the ocean of reasons for what is now happening in Ukraine. It is just a glimpse into a long and difficult relationship between the two nations.

But one can be sure that the explanation given by the majority of Western journalists, that "evil Putin is trying to resurrect the Soviet Union," is not one of them.