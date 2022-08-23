Ukraine’s key food exports fell by almost half since Russian invasion

The 2022 grain harvest in Ukraine is estimated to fall to around 55.1 million tons from 94.8 million in 2021

Exports of key Ukrainian agricultural commodities fell by almost half since the start of Russia’s invasion compared to the same period in 2021, data from Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry showed Monday.

As a result of the fighting from Russia’s military incursion, which began on February 24, Ukrainian seaports were blocked, leaving a vast amount of crops either unharvested or destroyed.

Agricultural exports between February 24 and August 14 this year fell to just over 11 million tons from around 21.5 million in the same period in 2021, according to the data.

The 2022 grain harvest in Ukraine is estimated to fall to around 55.1 million tons from a record 94.8 million tons in 2021.

From February 24 to August 15 this year, Ukraine exported 4.2 million tons of corn, 1.5 million tons of sunflower seeds, around one million tons of sunflower oil, and around 700,000 tons of wheat.

The country, whose food production – according to Kyiv – is capable of feeding up to 400 million people, also exported barley, soybeans, and oil.

A the end of July, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. But even with the opened ports, Ukraine’s agricultural exports are significantly lower than before the war, when Ukraine exported up to 6.6 million tons of grain each month.