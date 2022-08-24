Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war’s 6-month mark

'We are fighting... at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity'

Ukrainians marked 31 years since breaking free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union on Wednesday, coinciding with the six-month anniversary of Moscow’s assault on Kyiv.

Independence Day in Ukraine comes six months after Russia’s February 24 invasion and will be marked by subdued celebrations under the threat of attacks from land, sea, and air. Public gatherings are banned in the capital Kyiv and a curfew is in force in the frontline eastern city of Kharkiv, which weathered months of shelling.

The government laid out carcasses of burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles like war trophies in central Kyiv in a show of defiance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Tuesday of the possibility of “repugnant Russian provocations” and authorities urged people to take air raid sirens seriously.

"We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity," Zelensky said in an evening address.

Earlier on Tuesday, he told representatives of some 60 states and international organizations during a virtual summit on Crimea that Kyiv would drive Russian forces out of the peninsular by any means necessary, without consulting any nations beforehand.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has killed thousands of civilians, forced over a third of the 41 million Ukrainian people from their homes, left cities in ruins, and shaken global markets.

It is largely at a standstill – amid constant shelling of cities – with no immediate prospect of peace talks.