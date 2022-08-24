Photo retrospective: six months of war in Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already killed more than 5,000 civilians

AFP / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Sputnik The day everything changed: the entry of Russian soldiers into Ukraine, February 24, 2022. GENYA SAVILOV / AFP A policeman stands guard outside a damaged residential building on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, where a military shell reportedly hit, on February 25, 2022. Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP A Ukrainian civilian pauses after crossing a destroyed bridge as she evacuates from the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv in Ukraine, on March 7, 2022. STR / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS-SERVICE / AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) talking with servicemen during his visit to Ukraine's Kharkiv region, on May 29, 2022. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90 Ukrainians fleeing war zones in Ukraine are seen at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Palanca, Moldova, on March 14, 2022. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Clothes thrown by the Russian shelling from the ruined house hang on a tree in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 26, 2022. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd The bodies of civilians killed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 6, 2022. Handout / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag, via video link from Kyiv, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. Nati Shohat/Flash90 Immigrants fleeing war in Ukraine arrive at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 6, 2022. Handout / Russian Defense Ministry / AFP A Ukrainian serviceman is searched by a pro-Russian military official after leaving the besieged Azovstal compound in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 18, 2022. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky People gather inside a subway station, using it as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022. Ed JONES / AFP People wave goodbye as a train prepares to leave the main railway station in Zaporizhia, southern Ukraine, April 17, 2022. AP Photo, File Russian soldiers guard an area next to a field of wheat as foreign journalists work in the Zaporizhzhia region in an area under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on June 14, 2022. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd A woman mourns the death of her husband, who was killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 4, 2022. (AP Photo / Rodrigo Abd) A Ukrainian flag tops a checkpoint as black smoke billows from a Ukrainian army fuel depot after a Russian attack on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 25, 2022.